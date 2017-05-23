Crop Progress Report

Fieldwork was much more productive over the past week with 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork on average across the state. The average temperature across the state was 58.5 degrees, which is 3.4 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.43 inches, which is 0.48 inches below normal. Across the state topsoil moisture supply was rated at 6 percent short, 86 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated at 7 percent short, 87 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus.

State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener tells us what the corn and soybean planting is looking like across the state:

“Corn planting increased by 14 points and is now 89 percent finished. 67 percent of corn acres have emerged as compared to 69 percent normally. The condition of the Illinois corn crop was rated 15%very poor to poor, 34 percent fair, and 51 percent good to excellent. Soybean planting is now 48 percent complete, the same as one year ago and 4 points behind normal pace, 18 percent of acres have emerged compared to 23 percent normally.”

The West Southwest District saw higher temperatures and less rain than the state average over the last week, at 60.3 degrees and .14 inches of rain. This made for more days suitable for fieldwork than the rest of the state at 6 full days.

Topsoil moisture in the state was 2 percent very short,18 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 1 percent very short, 10 percent short, 88 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.