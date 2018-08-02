D. 117 hosting several events leading up to start of school year

There are a number of important dates for District 117 students to remember prior to the start of school in a little more than two weeks.

According to Jacksonville School District 117’s website, jsd117.org, online registration is underway for students wishing to enroll at one of the district’s schools this fall. Students are welcome to register online up until Thursday, August 9th. For those who opt not to utilize online registration and would prefer the more traditional form of registering, on-site registration will take place at each students’ respective schools on Thursday, August 9th and Friday, August 10th. If there are any questions regarding how to register, or when and where the on-site registration takes place, student and/or parents are encouraged to contact their school’s principal.

The following week, starting Monday, August 13th, Jacksonville High School will host its REF orientation. REF is an acronym meaning: Role Models Encouraging First-Years, and the event aims at developing strong relationships between some of the more well-behaved students already attending JHS and the incoming students as they enter into a new educational atmosphere. The JHS REF Orientation takes place throughout the entire day at the high school. The following day, Tuesday, August 14th, JHS is hosting New Student Orientation Day. This day aims to help all new JHS students, including incoming ninth grade students and transfer students, get more acclimated with their new school. New Student Orientation is for incoming JHS students only and runs from 8 to 11 a.m. While brunch will be provided, no bus transportation will be offered.

Later that same week, on Thursday the 16th and Friday and 17th, Superintendent Steve Ptacek has marked those days as Teacher Institute Days, where both students and parents have the opportunity to meet and speak with their perspective educators. Other events on Thursday, the 16th include a scheduled Back to School Night for Murrayville-Woodson, Eisenhower and Washington, where students and parents are allowed to come drop off their school supplies and meet teachers, as well as an Open House night for Jacksonville Middle School. On Friday, the 17th, Ptacek says teachers will take part mostly in staff development activities at the building level, and later on, the District is hosting Family Night/Open House.

With plenty of introductory activities and more, students should be well-prepared for their first day of classes, which is scheduled for Monday, August 20th.