D. 117 students can start registering online for next school year

Jacksonville School District 117 is announcing important information for students and parents regarding the 2018-2019 academic year.

With final exams right around the corner, the majority of students are starting their study sessions with summer break on their minds.

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek released some vital information to students and parents late last week regarding early registration. Ptacek explains the importance of early registration, specifically for the process by which the district begins planning out the upcoming school year.

“Early registration is vital in helping the district properly plan for the upcoming year. For most of you, it is a review of information already in place. Please take time to register as soon as possible. Family access login letters containing login information were sent home. If you don’t remember your login information, please contact your school secretary,” says Ptacek.

The District 117 School Board understands that some families may not have access to the internet, making online registration significantly more difficult. Fortunately however, Ptacek says that there is more than one option. He goes over those options, specifically how students without internet can get registered.

“We will have staff available to assist you at the Central Office building, on Jordan Street, the current location for the Central Office, on Thursday, May 3rd, from 2 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 5th, from 10 to 11 a.m. If you have any further questions, please contact your child’s school,” Ptacek says.

Online registration begins today, May 1st, and runs through June 15th, with the $2 registration fee being waived for those who register within this time frame.