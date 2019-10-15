DAP Donating Money to Local First Responders

A major energy company in the U.S. Will be donating money to local first responders in Mt. Sterling today. According to a press release yesterday evening, Dakota Access Pipeline, LLC plans to donate $20,000 to each Emergency Management Agency across Illinois in the counties through which the pipeline traverses, totaling $240,000. Dakota Access will make similar donations to county emergency management agencies across its four-state route, totaling $1 million across 50 counties in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

Pipeline representatives will be hosting two check presentations in the state today. At 11:30AM, a representative will donate one check at Litchfield City Hall representing the pipeline’s access in Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, and Marion counties. The second check presentation will take place at the Mt. Sterling Fire Station at 3:30PM representing the 96 miles of pipeline that traverses through Hancock, Adams, Schuyler, Brown, Pike, Morgan and Scott counties.

The pipeline company has had a mixed review of dissent and support since it came to the area in 2016. Morgan County is currently wrapped up in litigation with the company over damaged roads.