DAR Ice Cream Social At the Governor Duncan Mansion August 1st

You can support a historical site in Jacksonville with some ice cream.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is holding its annual ice cream social at the Governor Duncan Mansion in Jacksonville on August 1st. Sue Hardin, who serves as the curator of the mansion, describes in detail what’s in store for attendees to the event: “Tomorrow on the grounds of the mansion on the front lawn, it starts at 5:30 and due to be finished by 7:30. It’s going to be more than just the ice cream social this year, though. The Governor Duncan Association’s renovation of the west side porch and porte cochere is finished, and there will be a dedication of those tomorrow at 6:15 during the ice cream social, which makes it kind of extra special this year for that purpose. It’s cake, ice cream, and a drink. It’s $6 for an adult and $3 dollars for children 8 and under. They are all going to be home-made cakes but the ice cream will not.”

In addition, a community band will be there to provide entertainment to those in attendance. All proceeds collected at the event will go to preservation and restoration of the mansion throughout the year.

However, this isn’t the only time you can visit the home. The mansion is always being rented for people for a number of different festivities and events, including weddings. The price to rent for an event is $25 per hour, with a minimum of 3 hours per rental. The DAR provides weekly tours of the home throughout the summer on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1-4PM with suggested donations of $4 for adults and $3 for students.

The 3-story, 17-room mansion was built by Joseph and Elizabeth Duncan in 1834, and served as the Executive Mansion for the State of Illinois from 1834-1838 while Duncan served as Illinois’ fifth governor of the state. The mansion still houses many of the Duncan Family’s period-accurate belongings. President Abraham Lincoln, who was the first of two terms as a state representative, is said to have visited the mansion during Duncan’s term as governor. In 1971, the Mansion was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Despite its historic importance, the home relies on fundraisers like the ice cream social to keep it open as Hardin explained: “It’s so critical that people come to the ice cream social. That’s the only DAR fundraiser that we have annually to support the mansion. Even the state DAR and other chapters of DAR no longer support the mansion anymore. It’s all Jacksonville DAR members keeping that mansion up with the help of the Governor Duncan Association.”

Hardin calls the mansion a living history museum that sits in Jacksonville residents’ own back yard. The fundraiser is likely to go towards painting of the mansion as well as a proposed handicap accessibility ramp to the mansion’s west side. The cost of the ramp is estimated to be about $40,000. Reverand James Caldwell Chapter of the NSDAR took ownership of the mansion in 1920 and hope to continue preserving a crucial piece of the City of Jacksonville’s history for generations to come.

Logan Tobler helped with the gathering of this report.