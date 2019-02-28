Davidsmeyer, all House Republicans sign Resolution opposing graduated income tax

A local State Representative has signed on as a co-sponsor of a resolution opposing a graduated income tax for the state of Illinois.

Jacksonville-based State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, of Illinois’ 100th House District, joined a number of other state reps by signing on as a co-sponsor for House Resolution 153 on Wednesday, which expresses opposition to any measure that would allow for the creation of a graduated income tax on Illinois residents.

Davidsmeyer believes that this graduated income tax is being sold as one thing, when in actuality it is something else.

“The reality of the progressive income tax is that it’s being sold as basically making the rich pay for everything, and the reality is there aren’t enough millionaires and billionaires in the state of Illinois to pay for all of the promises that the governor and that the Democrat majority is promising. So in order to really come up with that revenue, they’d have to go after the middle class – that’s the majority of us, that’s the majority of the population. This (resolution) is just saying that, trying to pretend like someone else is always going to pay the bill is a complete fairy tale. It’ll never happen, there aren’t enough (millionaires and billionaires),” Davidsmeyer says..

Representative Davidsmeyer explains why a graduated income tax in Illinois cannot be compared to those in other states.

“They’re comparing other states and they’re saying that other states have progressive income taxes with different tax brackets and they’re doing okay. Well the reality of those states is they don’t have the property taxes that we have, they don’t have the sales taxes, they don’t have all the different things that we have that puts us at one of the highest tax rates in the nation. We can’t keep going back to the well asking the people of the state of Illinois to pay more and more when you can see the unwillingness of the Democrat majority to stop spending,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer explains how the House Resolution functions, and says he doesn’t expect House Speaker Mike Madigan to call the resolution to the floor.

“Anybody can sign-on to it to show that they’re opposed to the progressive income tax. Do I believe that the Speaker will call a resolution like this? Probably not, even though it’s non-binding, and it shows that there are people in the General Assembly that know that we need to make serious changes in how we run state government. This is our effort to say, publicly, ‘we’ve had enough,'” Davidsmeyer says.

All 44 members of the Illinois House Republicans Caucus have signed on as co-sponsors of House Resolution 153.