Davidsmeyer and Dabrowski Discuss Power of Illinois’ House Speaker

Do Illinois’ legislative rules allow the Speaker of the House more ruling capacity than nearly all other 49 states?

A new report from the non-partisan Illinois Policy Institute indicates that the answer is yes.

With the potential re-election of House Speaker Michael Madigan next week, the Institute analyzed legislative rules in all 50 states.

WLDS-WEAI News spoke with Ted Dabrowski, Vice President of Policy at the Illinois Policy Institute, who breaks down the findings from their report.

Dabrowski explains the goals of the Illinois Policy Institute and discusses some of the work that they conduct.

For a local take, we caught up with State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, who says the vote on House rules is much more important than the vote for Speaker of the House.

The vote for House Speaker will take place next Wednesday, the 11th. According to Davidsmeyer, the vote on legislative rules typically takes place the following day, on Thursday, the 12th.