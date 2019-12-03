Davidsmeyer Announces Help With 2019 Flood With SBA Loans

The State of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration are offering low-interest, long-term loans to residents in Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Madison counties who were affected by flooding in 2019.

Temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Centers have been setup to assist constituents with their loan application. The QEM Fire House on the corner of Route 3 and Elsah Roads in Grafton. The fire house will be open Wednesday, December 4 from 9am to 6pm and Thursday, December 5 from 9am to 4pm to help, according to a press release from 100th Legislative District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer. Davidsmeyer said that people can contact his offices in Jerseyville and Jacksonville if they are unable to make the trip to Grafton for help with the loan application process.

Davidsmeyer’s Office Number in Jerseyville is (618) 639-2071 and the Jacksonville Office (217) 243-6221. Two deadlines exist for the filing on the loans: Monday, January 13th is the filing deadline for property damage and Friday, August 14th, 2020 is the filing deadline for economic injury applications.