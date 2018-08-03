Davidsmeyer discusses Rauner signing the Truth in Hiring Act

Transparency has become increasingly important to taxpayers living in the state of Illinois over the last decade or so, which multiple corruption cases against state politicians and uncertainty about exactly where certain funds are being spent.

As of Tuesday however, Illinois taxpayers got some assurance when it comes to having a better idea of who is working where in state government, and how much they’re being paid. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 5121, or the “Truth in Hiring Act,” on Tuesday, which looks to put an end to “off-shoring” in state government. Off-shoring in this case refers to the relocation of certain government titles to other state offices in order to take advantage of lower costs.

This law would essentially stop what’s considered to be a longstanding practice by Illinois governors of both parties in which they put employees from their office onto the payroll of other state agencies, and effectively conceals the actual size of the governor’s office budget. Local State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer echoes the sentiment that this is a practice that has been going on for far too long.

“It’s been going on for decades. What governors often do is, since his or her staff would work in or around other departments, what they have traditionally done is put the salary of those individuals not in the governor’s office budget but outside of that into the individual departments’ budgets. What this bill does is it tried to end that practice,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer says that he’s supported the Truth in Hiring Act since it was originally introduced. He explains why this type of transparency is so important in state government.

“I was a supporter (of the bill) from the get-go, and I thought it was a good idea that, even though some of the governors in the past have done this to push out some of the costs onto the departments, I think it’s important to make sure the governor’s office budget (actually) is the governor’s office budget, and departments spend the money that’s allotted to them for the services that they’re supposed to provide,” Davidsmeyer explains.

According to calculations from State Comptroller Suzana Mendoza back in May, Rauner’s executive office lists 44 staffers and claims to have $4.9 million dollars in this year’s budget. However, Mendoza says a more accurate portrayal of Rauner’s executive office shows 58 more staff workers having their salaries paid for by different state agencies a combined total of around $5.5 million dollars. This means Rauner’s true executive office budget is more than twice as large as it appears to be on paper.