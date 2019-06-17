Davidsmeyer Doubts Some of the New Revenue Projections

A Jacksonville based state representative says the revenue projections on new taxes for cigarettes and marijuana may fall short of expectations.

The boost for cigarettes was $1. And, the state opted to raise the legal age for buying cigarettes to 21.

State representative CD Davidsmeyer says the state may not get all the new cash the Pritzker administration is projecting.

He says 40 percent of the state’s convenience stores are located within 50 miles of the borders. That coupled of lower the age for smokers will force down revenue projections.

The tax on marijuana sales will take effect after the first of the year. This will be brand new revenue. But, Davidsmeyer wonders at what cost, in terms of drug abuse treatment.

The cigarette tax hike will take effect the first of next month. And, law enforcement officers are wondering how they will enforce the legal limits for drivers influenced by marijuana.

