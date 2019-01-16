Davidsmeyer named Assistant Republican Leader in Illinois House

By Blake Schnitker on January 16 at 4:28pm

A local State Representative has been named to the House Republican Leadership team in the 101st General Assembly.

It was announced Wednesday that Jacksonville-based State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, of Illinois’ 100th House District, has been chosen by Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin to serve as Assistant Republican Leader for the 101st General Assembly.

Davidsmeyer says that, with this new position, he will be afforded the opportunity to work with the Democratic supermajorities across the aisle.

New Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker took his official oath of office during his inauguration Monday..