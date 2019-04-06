Davidsmeyer opposes ‘ALL KIDS’ welfare legislation; first reading in Senate set for Tuesday

A local state representative has been quoted in strong opposition to House Bill 2894 in the 101st General Assembly.

The ‘Covering ALL KIDS Health Insurance Act’ passed through the House on Thursday by a vote of 67-45, with 6 excused absences.

A press release from the office of House Minority Leader Jim Durkin quotes 100th district and fellow Republican representative C.D. Davidsmeyer in strong opposition to the ALL KIDS legislation.

Davidsmeyer and Durkin both voted against HB 2894 on Thursday.

The press release explains that the ALL KIDS program was created during the Rod Blagojevich administration. It says that the program provides health care coverage for children, regardless of immigration status, but points out that Medicaid funding is not an option for the undocumented, so the state foots the whole bill.

If the bill passes and is signed by Governor Pritzker, the ALL KIDS program would be extended for another five years, until October 1st, 2024.

In addition, the annual audit requirement imposed upon the original ALL KIDS legislation would be reduced to one audit performed on or before June 30th, 2022, and only one every three years thereafter. Davidsmeyer says this constitutes a decrease in transparency and accountability.

Program audits performed by the Illinois Auditor General reportedly show that 59 percent of the people enrolled, and 56 percent of total cost, came from undocumented immigrants. The apparent cost of health care for undocumented children between 2009 and 2017 in Illinois was $433 million.