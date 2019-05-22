Davidsmeyer Passes Legislation For Pediatric Cancer License Plates

A local state representative is writing legislation to help in the fight against pediatric cancer. According to a press release by the Illinois House Republicans, 100th District State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer sponsored legislation setting up the Pediatric Cancer Awareness Fund as a special fund in the State Treasury. The fund will receive money from license plates issued by the Secretary of State’s office that dons the Pediatric Cancer Awareness logo.

Speaking from the House floor this week, Davidsmeyer talks about the inspiration for the bill: “This bill creates the Pediatric Cancer license plate. I want to tell you about friends of mine, the Wade Family, down in Jerseyville. Little Jonny Wade was diagnosed with cancer and passed away. It has become his mom’s life work, his family’s life work, his twin brother’s life work to try to make sure that no kids ever have cancer again. This will help provide funds for that [work]. People can decide to purchase that license plate from the Secretary of State.”

The bill provides that money in the fund shall be paid as grants to the University of Illinois Cancer Center for pediatric cancer treatment and research. Senate Bill 946 now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.