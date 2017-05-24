Davidsmeyer pleased with renegotiation between prison nurses and IDOC

A local State Representative is glad to see negotiations continuing between prison nurses and the Department of Corrections.

Back in late March, as many as 124 nurses with the Illinois Department of Corrections received letters notifying them that they would be losing their jobs by the middle of June.

The original decision came as a result of Illinois looking to move to a fully privatized healthcare system in the state’s prisons. Now, however, both parties have developed a memorandum of agreement to look things over again.

Praising that decision to renegotiate is State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville.

In a statement released yesterday, Davidsmeyer said, “I applaud the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Nurses Association for returning to the negotiations table and working towards a resolution.” Davidsmeyer went on to say that the Memorandum of Agreement showed “dedication from both sides,” and that he knows that “much progress has been made and I look forward to seeing their negotiated agreement.”