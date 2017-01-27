Davidsmeyer Reacts To Attorney General Filing

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed a new lawsuit that would stop paychecks for state employees. Yesterday Madigan filed a motion asking the St. Clair County Circuit Court to stop state workers salaries at the end of February if state legislators and Governor Rauner can’t produce a budget.

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer says he understands the need to pressure lawmakers, but questions the real motives behind the filing.

Davidsmeyer says the right way to address the budget issue is to simply have a conversation.

Madigan’s filing asks the court to end an injunction from the court which allowed state workers to be paid during the budget impasse. Madigan says the injunction removed the urgency for the Legislature and Governor to act on a budget.