Davidsmeyer Reacts to Rauner’s Budget Address

Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his third Budget address yesterday. Illinois has not had a state budget since July of 2015. Local Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer says that Governor Rauner was trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

“I think that he was trying to stay positive under a situation where things aren’t necessarily all positive. He was trying to draw people together by saying ‘These are things we agree on’.”

Davidsmeyer says if the leadership in both parties were to step back, the rank and file lawmakers could possibly pass a budget.

“It’s not an easy time. It’s hard to bring people together when they have been going to war with each other for such a long time. I think if the leadership in the house and possibly the Governor, would let the rank and file do it, I think we could get it done.”

Davidsmeyer says to fix the budget crisis, Illinois needs to stop spending beyond it’s means.

“With 33 billion dollars coming in, we can’t keep continue to pretend that we have 38 or 40 billion dollars. We have to say we have 33 billion dollars how are we going to spend it? Where do we prioritize?”

Davidsmeyer says Illinois is in a bad situation and lawmakers need to be adults and negotiate.