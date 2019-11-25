Davidsmeyer Seeks Re-Election for 100th District

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer announced he would be seeking re-election as he filed the necessary paperwork at the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield today. Davidsmeyer has served the 100th Legislative District since 2012, when he was appointed to the position after the resignation of former representative Jim Watson.

The 40 year old Jacksonville native was appointed to the leadership position of Assistant Republican Leader by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin earlier this year. Currently, there is no announcement of anyone running against the incumbent. Davidsmeyer also ran unopposed in the previous term.