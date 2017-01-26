Davidsmeyer shares his reaction to State of the State Address

Illinois politicians from both sides of the aisle were asked to come together on a number of issues during yesterday’s State of the State Address by Governor Bruce Rauner.

The Governor’s speech centered around various reforms pertaining to term limits, education and of course, the state’s enduring budget crisis.

WLDS-WEAI News caught up with local State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer to get his thoughts on Rauner’s address.

Davidsmeyer hopes the people of Illinois remember the number of positive things the state has to offer, though he acknowledges that there are still issues to be resolved.

As for the possible resolutions to the state’s ongoing budget woes, Davidsmeyer agrees with Rauner that it will take a bipartisan effort to get something accomplished.

On the Democratic side of the aisle, House Speaker Michael Madigan yesterday indicated a willingness to work toward a budget compromise, but not at the expense of wages and workplace protections.