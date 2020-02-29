Davis Announces Grant Award to Roodhouse

Roodhouse will now have a safe means of natural gas delivery thanks to a federal grant.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced yesterday that the City of Roodhouse has received a $37,500 federal grant for the purchase of a new natural gas delivery truck.

The funding comes from the Community Facility Disaster Grants program through U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.

In a statement released yesterday Davis said that the city of Roodhouse distributes its own natural gas to residents and businesses. And that they need a new vehicle to ensure the community continues to receive their gas, and city employees need a safe and reliable truck to distribute the gas.

Davis says that this is a great example of the kind of investments the federal government is making in rural America and that he is proud to support it.