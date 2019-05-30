Davis Announces Opioid Response Grants For West Central Illinois

A local Congressman has announced that federal dollars are coming to the area to help fight the opioid epidemic. Illinois Republican Representative Rodney Davis’ office announced the Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded Rural Communities Opioid Response grants to three area organizations and agencies in West Central Illinois. Each of the awards is in the amount of $200,000

The Jersey Community Hospital District, which envelopes Jersey and Greene County, will be able to establish the Community Addiction Recovery Education Services Consortium in the hopes of creating several plans with local agencies and groups to address the needs of prevention, treatment, and recovery in Opioid Use Disorder. In 2017, Jersey County had the highest rate of fatal overdoses in the state. Greene County ranks either first or in the top five for opioid-drug arrest rates. The CARES Program will go towards stifling this rising rate among these two counties.

The Macoupin County Health Department will be receiving the award because it has been designated as one of the state’s mental health professionals shortage areas. The county is currently missing 5 mental health professionals that would be able to combat the ongoing drug crisis in the county.

The SIU School of Medicine in its work with the Western Illinois Counties Alliance is the last organization in the area that will receive money to target development of programs for enhanced education, treatment, and recovery of opioid abuse in Brown, Morgan, Pike, and Schuyler counties among others along Illinois’ western border.

Davis and the previous Congress passed legislation so that rural communities around the nation could find funding to help prevent and stop the spread of the ongoing opioid epidemic.