Davis Announces Service Academy Nominations Now Open

Congressman Rodney Davis announced today that he is accepting applications from students seeking nomination to the nation’s service academies for the Class of 2025. Davis and Congressman Darin LaHood have the ability to nominate individuals in their districts to the U.S. Air Force, Military, Naval, Merchant Marine academies each year. You can visit either congressman’s website to find out more information or to get the application process started.

Davis says you can call his office at 309-252-8834 if you have specific questions about the application process. Service academies offer fully funded four-year scholarships to young U.S. Citizens who qualify by age and academics and demonstrate leadership qualities. The scholarships have an estimated value of approximately $300,000.