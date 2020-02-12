Davis Announces Upper Mississippi & Illinois River Sustainability Funding

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis was happy to announce that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $4.5 million for the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program for the Upper Mississippi and Illinois River for this year. Davis met with R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, last month and sent a letter to the House Appropriations Committee last year to encourage the funding of NESP.

The NESP funds will be used to repair locks and dams along both rivers, help with flood mitigation efforts, and fund restoration initiatives for ecosystems in the river system. Davis has long advocated for the Army Corps to prioritize the preconstruction engineering and design (PED) along the Mississippi and Illinois waterways. Davis said in a press release yesterday that the funds will help restore some of the State of Illinois’ river commerce and fix crucial infrastructure for both wildlife and people who live in and along the waterways.