Davis Holds Off Londrigan

It appears the republican incumbent in the 13th congressional district will hold on to his seat.

13th district congressman Rodney Davis came from behind in the vote totals from earlier in the night, and has defeated democrat challenger Betsy Londrigan.

With only 25 precincts uncounted out of 608 in the district, Davis lead Londrigan 126,052 to 113,735.

Davis carried every county except for Champaign, McClean, and Sangamon.

Londrigan won big in Champaign county, 40656 to 18079. But, Davis made up the difference in the other 13 counties, and made it close in Sangamon, losing there by just 206 votes.

Piatt County and parts of Macon County were uncounted for in the final total.

The totals remain unofficial until they are verified by election officials. A recount is possible.

