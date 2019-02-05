Davis To Hold Open Office Hours in Carrollton Next Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced upcoming Open Office Hours in Godfrey, Carrollton, and Rochester. He will meet with constituents individually or in small groups about issues important to them. Already in 2019 Davis has held 4 Open Office Hours in 4 different counties. Throughout his tenure in Congress he has hosted 68 total where he has met with more than 1,000 constituents. Also this year his staff have hosted 22 Traveling Help Desks covering 11 counties. There have been 106 of these constituent service events over Davis’ tenure.

Davis will be at the Greene County Courthouse next Tuesday, August 6th from 11:30-1.