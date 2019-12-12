Davis To Vote ‘No’ on Impeachment

13th District Congressman has announced he will vote against impeachment articles brought against President Donald Trump. The House Committee on Judiciary will vote this morning and the articles are expected to be considered by the full House next week. The Senate trial is expected begin in January. In a press release this morning, Davis issued the following statement:

“This is a sad day for the future of our country. House Democrats are moving forward with one of the fastest and only partisan impeachment in our nation’s history. These articles not only say the President should be removed from office, but barred from running again – denying American voters the right to choose for themselves who should lead this country. I will not vote to remove a duly elected president of either party or bar them running without a legitimate independent investigation and proof of a crime, neither of which exist in this case. I will be voting no and hope we can finally get to work on bipartisan legislation to improve the lives of hardworking American citizens.”

18th District Republican Congressman Darin LaHood has also stated his opposition to the articles earlier in the week. The Senate has yet to determine the length of the trial, as the articles of impeachment are expected to pass along party lines with the Democrats holding majority in the House of Representatives.