Davis Town Hall Draws Protesters in Decatur

In a Town Hall meeting with constituents Monday night, Congressman Rodney Davis defended both his record, and recent comments made by President Donald Trump.

Held at the auditorium at Richland Community College in Decatur, the Town Hall was at times tense with both vocal supporters and critics in the audience. Protesters also lined the streets outside, with some filtering in during the meeting.

WCIA TV reported that Davis stuck to issues related to his district during the meeting, though some in the crowd loudly questioned his lack of failure to call out President Trump’s recent comments on Twitter that many are calling racist and inflammatory. Davis spoke on the issue in more depth with reporters following the event claiming that he didn’t believe the president was racist, citing when the president gave Medals of Valor to Capitol Police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and Alexandria Police officers Nicole Battaglia, Kevin Jobe and Alex Jensen for shielding members of Congress during a shooting a charity baseball game in 2017. Two of the officers were African-American. Davis was one of the members the officers helped in the shooting.

On July 16th The House of Representatives voted on a bipartisan basis to formally condemn the President’s tweets as “racist.” Congressman Davis voted against the resolution in which only four Republicans voted in favor.

During the brief meeting with reporters, Davis also criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as a waste of taxpayer dollars and said — despite the report’s illustration of ten instances where the President and his team moved to obstruct justice — that he did not believe the President committed a crime.

The event was hosted and moderated by members of the Decatur Herald & Review newspaper.

Jeremy Coumbes assisted with the gathering of this report.