Day-Mudd, Bartlett sworn in as new Jacksonville aldermen

The city of Jacksonville saw two new aldermen get sworn in for Ward 3 at last night’s city council meeting.

The two new aldermen, Karen Day-Mudd and Mike Bartlett, will replace outgoing aldermen Marcy Patterson and Travis Richardson for the remainder of their respective terms as members of the city council. Day-Mudd and Bartlett were both sworn in last night by City Clerk Skip Bradshaw.

Replacing Patterson in Ward 3, Day-Mudd says she’s excited about her new role as a member of Jacksonville’s city council.

“I’m from Jacksonville, born and raised in Jacksonville. I think in the beginning I’ll be learning a lot, I am very inexperienced but I’m anxious to see what I can do to help. I have young children here, so I’d like to see if I can participate and help Ward 3 be a better place as well as Jacksonville,” says Day-Mudd.

Bartlett, who will be replacing Richardson, discusses his familiarity with the city of Jacksonville, and says he’s ready to get to work for Ward 3.

“I’d looked at (becoming an aldermen) before when there was an opening. I’ve got time on my hands, I’m retired now and I think I’ve got time to look at things that are going on and hopefully help to make Jacksonville and better place,” says Bartlett.

Day-Mudd will serve the remainder of Patterson’s term, which is set to expire in 2021. Bartlett will serve out the remainder of Richardson’s term, which runs until 2019.