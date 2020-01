Police in Cass County are investigating the death of a man found north of Arenzville Saturday morning. The man was reported to have died from gunshot wounds.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn has confirmed that the man’s death due to foul play and gunshots is conjecture.

Zone 4 Investigations of the Illinois State Police are currently in charge of the investigation, according to Cass County Sherriff Devron Ohrn. WLDS News will provide more information when it is made available.