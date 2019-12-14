Deadlines for Gifts to Arrive by Christmas Start This Week

The U.S. Postal Service is in full swing now during the busiest time of year for deliveries.

Post Office officials are reminding the public to get their packages in the mail soon if they want them to arrive by Christmas.

The postal service is expecting to ship approximately 800 million packages around the Christmas season. With online shopping being a contributor to the busy delivery runs. Statistics show more than half of Americans buy their gifts the week before the holiday.

To have packages make it to their destination on time this holiday season, the major carriers have suggested to have those packages sent by no later than the following dates.

To the USPS by December 14th, Fed Ex by December 16th and UPS by December 19th using the three day select option.

The USPS says its busiest days will be December 16th and 22nd.