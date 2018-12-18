Decades after Hotel Abraham Lincoln demolished, North Mansion block will be utilized

A vacant lot in Springfield with a rough history is getting the attention many have said it deserves, and members of the Jacksonville community were part of this successful venture.

The 2019 Levitt AMP Grant Series recipients were announced today, and a Springfield block known as a barren sore spot in the city’s history has been named one of the winners.

According to the application page for the Downtown Springfield Heritage Foundation on the Levitt AMP website, the North Mansion block was home to the Hotel Abraham Lincoln, but it was demolished to make room for a new State courts complex and legal education center which was never built. For many years, the block was used as a gravel parking lot for state employees, as well as a makeshift bus stop. In 2014, the city of Springfield bought the lot from the state of Illinois. Now partnering with Downtown Springfield Incorporated and the Springfield Area Arts Council, the Downtown Springfield Heritage Foundation will host a Levitt AMP concert series on the lot next summer, after winning a $25,000 grant to do exactly that.

Jacksonville Main Street won this grant twice, in 2016 and 2017, and the lack of a grant last summer led to the creation of the OakLeaf CryptoTech concert series.

Judy Tighe is Program Manager with Jacksonville Main Street. Tighe explains why the city of Jacksonville did not pursue a Levitt AMP grant this year.

“When Levitt AMP announced that they were opening applications for 2019 grants, Jacksonville Main Street opted not to apply because we knew that we were not going to meet some of the criteria and some of their criteria were not going to work for us. In particular, we will skip a couple of dates during the concert series, to accommodate the Morgan County Fair, as well as Fourth of July this year, because we don’t want to have a live concert while everyone who isn’t there is performing their other Fourth of July festivities.”



Tighe says Jacksonville Main Street helped the groups who led the effort in Springfield.

“The organizations from Springfield had reached out to us early on, and we gave them some advice and tips that we had learned through the process to help their campaign.”



Another Illinois town to win for 2019 was Galva. The Galva Arts Council won a second concert for Wiley Park. Last year, Galva replaced Jacksonville as the only winner from Illinois. Jacksonville Main Street is currently in the process of planning a concert series on the square for 2019.