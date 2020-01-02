December Weather

By Gary Scott on January 2, 2020 at 11:28am

No one is surprised that the highlight for December’s weather was the general lack of snow, and warmer temperatures.

The average daily high for December was just under 47 degrees, and the daily low was 26 and a half.

The average temperature for the month was 36 and a half degrees, well above the normal December reading of 31.1.

It’s the warmest December here since we averaged close to 42 degrees in 2015.

Readings ranged from a high of 67 on the 27th, to 18 on the 10th, and 17th.

The mercury reached 50 or better on 13 of the 31 days last month, and climbed to at least 60 on six of those days.

Readings fell to below 20 on just 4 nights.

Snowfall for the month was just over 4 and a half inches , which is slightly higher than normal. But, there was no snow on the final 21 days.

The precipitation total was nearly 1 and 9 tenths inches. That’s slightly less than normal.

Despite all the warm temperatures, Jacksonville matched the record for a date only once..67 on the 27th, tying the mark of 67 in 1946.

WLDS-WEAI is an observing station for the National Weather Service.