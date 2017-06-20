Decision made regarding life insurance of 2015 murder victim

A settlement has been reached over the beneficiary of the life insurance policies of Andrew Maul, the 36-year old of rural Jacksonville who was gunned down in the Municipal Building parking lot in September 2015.

Last June, a battle over the proceeds of Andrew Maul’s life insurance policy was headed to federal court for a decision.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, Jewell Maul, the ex-wife of Andrew Maul and mother of his two children, will receive nearly $275,000 from two life insurance policies. Also, based off of the terms of agreement filed yesterday in U.S. District Court, Andrew Maul’s father, Russell Maul, will receive $45,000, according to the paper.

Robert Gill, the father of Jewell Maul, is accused of murdering Andrew Maul on September 11, 2015 and later that night, decimating the house of the victim’s mother Debbie Bartz, and is currently awaiting trial, which has been set for August 7th.

Close to a year ago, Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. filed a civil lawsuit which sought to withhold payment on the two policies, both of which listed Jewell Maul as the beneficiary.

When Andrew and Jewell Maul divorced in February 2015, there was a stipulation in their divorce agreement that Andrew Maul would “maintain a life insurance policy in the amount of $250,000 and that he would ‘designate Jewell Maul as a beneficiary of the foregoing insurance as custodian for their children.

Cincinnati Life Insurance had asked the court to make a decision on who would receive the money given the circumstances surrounding the murder. However, police have made no implications as to Jewell Maul having any involvement in the death of her former husband.