Delayed Pleasant Hill Murder Trial in Pike County Begins

Subpoenas for witnesses were issued at the beginning of this month in the first-degree murder trial of 45 year old Charles T. Allen of Louisiana, Missouri.

Allen allegedly stabbed 65 year old Donald R Collard in his home in the 600 block of Orrill Street in Pleasant Hill multiple times in the chest on the night of March 26th, 2019 around 10:58PM, according to charging documents. Following the arrival of responding officer’s and Pike County EMS, Collard was pronounced dead at the scene. Allen was later arrested in Louisiana, Missouri after fleeing the scene. Allen, in court documents from January 2nd, has claimed that the stabbing occurred in self-defense.

Allen waived his right to a speedy trial back in June, delaying pre-trial hearings until October. Allen switched attorneys in early November, further pushing the delay. Allen has been housed at the Pike County Jail on 2 million dollars bond.

Allen was originally charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of aggravated battery. The aggravated battery charge was dismissed by the state in motion on January 13th. If convicted on the first-degree murder charges, Allen could face a minimum of 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.