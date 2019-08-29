Dementia Patients Getting New Assisted Living Options in IL

Residents suffering from a particular brain disease may soon have a new housing option throughout the State of Illinois. Yesterday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a new, expanded housing for people suffering from dementia. 40 separate sites throughout the state will provide expanded safety measures as well as expansive living environments as a part of the state’s Supportive Living Program. The program is a Medicaid alternative to nursing homes designed for older persons and persons with physical disabilities. The goals of the SLP include encouraging independence and community involvement, along with promoting privacy and dignity. SLP residents have their own apartment, decide which program services they will receive and determine their own schedule.

Residents in a dementia care setting receive increased oversight by staff and additional nursing assessments and are provided opportunities for more activities, all in a community setting. The Supportive Living Program began in 1996 and currently has 152 providers with over 12,700 apartments. Five sites are currently certified as dementia care settings. SLP operates through a Home and Community Based Services waiver approved by federal CMS. This allows Medicaid funds to pay for assisted living services for eligible Medicaid participants who might otherwise live in a nursing home.

Without the program’s dementia care settings, many residents with moderate dementia would have to transfer to a more costly and institutional care to receive the services and safety interventions they require.

The apartments will be located in Adams, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, and Morgan counties in West Central Illinois. Units will start becoming available over the next three years. Many will be ready in 2020, with some being phased in sooner or later. Knollwood Retirement Village in Jacksonville is slated to become participants in the program.