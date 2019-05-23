Dep. of Human Services Makes Controversial Hiring at ISD

A new hire at a local state school has residents upset. John Miller will begin a 3-year tenure as the Illinois School For the Deaf’s full-time dean of students on June 3rd, according to Illinois Department of Human Services’ spokeswoman Meghan Powers. First reported by the State Journal Register, Miller will take over the nearly 220 students supervision after he had been fired from a similar position in 2017.

Miller was fired from Springfield-based Illinois’ Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission when his bosses said they lacked confidence in his ability to lead after 13 years of service. The motion to terminate his leadership said that he had failed the all-volunteer advocacy group by not lobbying the Illinois General Assembly for legislation benefiting the deaf community. The Illinois Association of the Deaf membership also said that the commission during Miller’s tenure hadn’t provided enough information and referral services for the deaf community to secure educational services in public schools, fought discrimination in the job sector, or dealt with disputes within the ASL interpreter community. Miller was also accused of harassing and intimidating several IAD members in the 2017 complaint.

The Jacksonville Chapter of the Illinois Association of the Deaf has issued a dispute in the hiring as has Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf, citing a lack of logic in the hiring and Miller’s checkered past and ability to lead in the deaf community. Miller, who has served on ISD’s unpaid advisory council for several years, will now replace outgoing dean Andrea Simeone, who will be retiring. Miller had just begun a new job on May 1st, according to state documents, with the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services as an office associate.

Miller’s tenure as dean at ISD begins with the school currently mitigating remnants of several controversies that have plagued the school in the past year. ISD had been under investigation of a sex tape that was recorded on campus in April 2018 that was posted to an adult website. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says he doesn’t intend to press charges due to lack of evidence of a perpetrator in the event. Noll is also mulling charges for former teacher and coach 52-year-old Charles Hicks, Jr. who is being investigated by authorities for alleged sexual conduct with one or more students going back over a decade. Hicks has been on administrative leave from the school since March 2018. In October 2018, ISD failed to receive full, multi-year accreditation from the Conference of Educational Adminstrators of Schools & Programs for the Deaf, instead they received a 1-year provisional accreditation. The school is currently working internally to achieve the conference’s written suggestions to update the school’s mission.