Diamond Grove Cemetery Walk This Weekend

Jacksonville residents will be able to get an education in their town’s rich history this weekend. The Morgan County Historical Society will sponsor a tour on Sunday of the oldest sections of Diamond Grove Cemetery. Local historian and former Jacksonville Journal-Courier journalist Greg Olson will be the tour guide with stops at 10 graves.

Olson told WLDS/WEAI that he’s done several of these walks in the past three decades. He explains what residents can expect during the walk. “We will tour one of the older parts of Diamond Grove Cemetery. I’ll talk mostly about the people that are buried in that particular section but we’ll visit about 9 or 10 graves sites. I’ll also talk about types of stones – marble, granite – and some cemetery art at some point during the walk. This particular walk will focus on some of the early Jacksonville residents – some of them famous, some of them not so famous.”

Olson said that he will talk about Illinois College’s connection to the cemetery with the Reverend John M. Ellis and his wife’s grave site, as well as their children who died during the cholera epidemic in the state during the 1840s. Olson said that some of the burial pre-date the establishment of the cemetery itself. Many burials in the particular part of the cemetery that will be toured have been moved there. He will give history on some of those particular individuals moved there. “We will talk about the history of the county a bit. It’s going to focus more on who these people were and just some of the highlights of their life. Two of the graves I’ll stop at are of people that are connected with greater American history.”

Olson says it’s purely for education and historical fact. “This is more of just an educational tour. More of just letting people know not just about who these people were but when the cemetery was established and where the Diamond Grove name came from. It will probably last about 45 minutes.”

The tour will begin at 2PM Sunday and it is free and open to the public.