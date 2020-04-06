Diocese Announces Live Streaming of Holy Week Liturgies

The Diocese of Springfield today announced it will be livestreaming Holy Week liturgies with Bishop Thomas Paprocki. The nearly 125,000 Catholic worshippers from across the diocese can go to dio.org or to the Diocese’s Facebook page to watch the liturgies live or on replay.

Holy Thursday takes place at 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday at 3:00 p.m.; Holy Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 10:00 a.m. 40 parishes across the diocese are also offering Mass online each Sunday. Most are also offering daily Mass. Catholics can visit the diocese’s website for the complete list, Mass times, and links to those parishes that are streaming Mass online.

Since March 18th, all Masses in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Diocese of Springfield encompasses 28 counties across Central Illinois.