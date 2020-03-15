Diocese of Springfield Dispenses Members from Attending Mass

The Catholic Diocese of Springfield made the following announcement Saturday:

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki has announced, effective today, March 14, 2020, that all Catholics within the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois are dispensed from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice.

Bishop Paprocki and the parishes of the diocese remain committed to making Masses and the sacraments available and safe, with precautions previously announced.

Catholic faithful who are well are encouraged, but not obligated, during this time to continue to attend Mass. Those who do not attend Mass are strongly encouraged to replace that time with prayer and devotion, study the scripture readings which can be found here www.usccb.org/bible/readings/031420.cfm, watch the mass on ETWN or online, and make a spiritual communion in lieu of reception of the Blessed Sacrament

(https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/devotions/act-of-spiritual-communion-339), pray the rosary, and to pray this particular prayer for the Coronavirus situation in our country

(http://www.usccb.org/about/communications/upload/prayer-coronavirus-2020-card.pdf).

These actions are taken as reasonable and responsible measures to help prevent the Coronavirus from becoming a threat in our communities while continuing to offer the sacraments to the faithful. During this time, we trust in the loving providence of our Lord Jesus Christ and in the intercession of our Blessed Mother.