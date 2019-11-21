Disaster Loan Outreach Centers Now Open

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 21, 2019 at 1:01pm

Four Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in the state are now open starting today.

The Small Business Association is running the centers aimed at assisting residents and businesses effected by flooding earlier this year.

The S.B.A. Announced the loan program earlier this month, after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied an appeal for individual assistance by the State of Illinois.

The decision impacts approximately 1.4 million residents, home and business owners in 22 counties throughout the state.

The Disater Loan Outreach centers are located in, Jersey County at the QEM Fire District- 14905 Elsah Rd. in Grafton, IL 62037

Alexander County at Pit Stop Pizza- 592 State Hwy 146 McClure, IL 62957

Rock Island County at the American Red Cross- 1100 River Dr. Moline, IL 61265

Stephenson County: Highland Community College- 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. Freeport, IL 61032

Centers are scheduled to be open today through Thursday December 5th.

Hours of operation vary from day to day.

You can also apply find out more information about the loan program, apply for and check the status of a submitted application on the S.B.A. website by logging on to disasterloan.sba.gov