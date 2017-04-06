Discussions on Golf Cart Ordinance, Tourism Fund highlight South Jax meeting

It’s a fairly light agenda for South Jacksonville Board of Trustees tonight.

The Board will hear what’s likely to be the last report from acting Village President Steve Waltrip. Items on the Mayor’s report include: rural fire renewals and a security deposit report.

Trustees will also hear reports from various committees, such as planning and public facilities, public protection and personnel and finance.

There are only two action items on tonight’s agenda. The first is a discussion of a Village ordinance to establish rules for golf cart and recreational off-highway vehicles. The other item to be considered is the approval of the Village’s tourism fund.

Tonight’s meeting takes place at the South Jacksonville Village Hall Board Room starting at 7 p.m.