Distracted Driving Awareness Week Created in Illinois

Illinois now has a “Distracted Driving Awareness Week.”

AAA, The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois State Police and several other police agencies around the state have come together to promote awareness about distracted driving.

This week, April 24th through 28th is now officially Distracted Driving Awareness Week after both the Illinois House and Senate passed resolutions and Governor Rauner made an official proclamation.

This morning, a press conference was held to promote the week. At the conference, Chief James Kruger, the President of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, Beth Mosher, the Director of Public Affairs at AAA, and Representative Robert Martwick spoke about the importance of ending distracted driving, as well as what will go into building this anti-distracted driving initiative.

The Illinois State Police were also on hand at the press conference, where they were demonstrating AAA’s Distracted Driving simulators.

Illinois’ first distracted driving laws were put into place in January of 2014. Fines for first offenses are at $75. For subsequent violations the fines are $100, $125 and $150.

The Illinois State Police also have a Distracted Driving page on their website, which includes tips for avoiding Distracted Driving.

