District 117 Board: First summer meeting will address amendments to FY2017-2018 Budget, new HVAC at Eisenhower

School’s out for summer, but that does not mean the Board of education stops working.

This month’s routinely scheduled District 117 Board of Education meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Before that at 6 p.m., the board will have a committee of the whole meeting. The meeting will begin with a public hearing for the 2017-2018 amended budget.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek will then move forward to recognitions of groups responsible for the Toss for Autism, as well as the state champion FFA Meat Judging Champions.

The board will then discuss an update for state issued grants and facility tax collections for the 2017-2018 school year, as well as new uniform colors for the JHS Band.

Action items to conclude the meeting will be, among others, a consideration of student discipline by way of continued student placement at Crossroads School, fiscal year 2019 staff raises, contracts for administrators in the 2018-2019 school year, the purchase of National Geographic Science materials for K-5 students, the acceptance of a bid to replace HVAC units for Eisenhower Elementary, and approval of the amended 2017-2018 district budget.