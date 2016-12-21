District 117 Board of Education holding multiple meetings tonight

Three meetings are scheduled tonight for the Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education.

The night kicks off with a Committee of the Whole Meeting at 6 p.m. Teresa Wilson will officially be appointed as the district’s new board member and take her oath of office. Wilson was chosen by the board several weeks ago to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Libby White.

The Board will also receive Vision 117 updates from District Consultant Bob Roads at the conclusion of tonight’s first meeting.

A Special Meeting will follow at around 6:45. Here, the Board will hold a Public Hearing on a proposed waiver application School Code 105.

Several items find their way onto the agenda for the regular meeting, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. An authorization to prepare a tentative budget is among the consent agenda items.

Other items include Board Policy Revisions, including discussions over Board Member compensation, general personnel and expenses. Board Members will also consider the purchase of the Journeys English Language Arts curriculum for K-through-5 students.

Also to be considered is the district’s tax levy, amending the 2016-17 school calendar, and the lease of a 71-passenger bus for the purpose of providing transportation for Pre-K students.

All three meetings will take place at Jacksonville High School.