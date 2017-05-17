District 117 Board to hear updates on boundary process & other items

By Blake Schnitker on May 17 at 8:44am

Jacksonville School District 117 Board member wills cover a number of subjects at a pair of meetings tonight.

Starting off the night is a Committee of the Whole meeting, where board members will hear a Vision 117 report from Owner’s Rep Bob Roads, as well as updates to the District Boundary Committee, which was established early last week.

There are a number of items that make their way onto the agenda for tonight’s meeting. Board members will consider a wage settlement agreement, hard-to-fill teacher positions for the fiscal year 2018 and 2019, as well as the purchase of an English Language Arts Programs.

The Board will also discuss the bid for fabrication and installation of the marquee at Lincoln Elementary school.

Tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting starts at 6 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7. Both meetings take place in the media center at Jacksonville High School.