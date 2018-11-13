District 117 Board to meet at new Central Office location

The Superintendent’s contract, as well as a scoreboard for the football field will be discussed at tonight’s District 117 meeting.

The Jacksonville School District 117 will meet tonight in its new location for the first time at 211 West State Street in the new Central Office building downtown. Here, tonight’s meetings will kick off at 6 p.m. with a Committee of the Whole meeting, in which board members will receive construction reports on the various Vision 117 projects. Board members will also enter into closed session during the Committee of the Whole meeting to consider collective negotiating, litigation, and the purchase or lease of real property. Following the Committee of the Whole meeting, the board will move into its regular meeting.

During the regular board meeting, there will be announcements of upcoming events, such as the Geography Bowl tomorrow night, as well as the upcoming Thanksgiving Break for students. Under reports, board members will here updates on a number of subjects, like the District’s athletic conference, the potential for a new football scoreboard, a lighting program with Ameren, and discussions on a Delegate Assembly Resolution and the Crossroads Learning Center.

Among the action items tonight, the board will consider a resolution of reduction in force for the transportation department. Board members will also consider memorandums of understanding for JEA stipends and retirement incentives. The board will also look at a collective bargaining agreement with custodial and maintenance personnel, as well as the contract of Superintendent Steve Ptacek.

All of tonight’s action takes place in the new Central Office building, located at 211 West State Street.