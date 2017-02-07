District 117 Boundary Presentation Tongiht

District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek will be delivering the first of two presentations tonight, regarding the District’s re-boundary process. The main presentation will be approximately 30 minutes long followed by a question and answer session. Topics tonight will include the results of the boundary surveys, the status of a large scale district wide re-boundary process, the status of the hybrid attendance center model and a look to the future of the district’s facilities.

The presentation will be in the JHS auditorium beginning at 6:30. If you cannot attend tonight’s presentation, the same information will be presented on Thursday night as well.