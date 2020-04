Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek has announced a change to the Chromebook distribution scheduled for this afternoon.

Due to the possibility of rain, the device distribution has been moved to the front of Jacksonville Middle School.

The pick-up will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm today. Attendees are directed to enter the front drive to the school via Lincoln Avenue and staff on hand will then direct you to a station.