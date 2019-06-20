District 117 Has Concerns Over Bond Payments and Memorials During June Meeting

Jacksonville District 117 received good news and bad news last night during their June meeting in regards to several important topics. District building maintenance appears to be on schedule and some costs will be less than anticipated. Sales tax revenue is down causing concern for bond payments. The school’s annual budget shortfall isn’t going to be as great as originally anticipated. School district enrollment is down overall but enrollment for kindergarten classes are up overall. Standardized testing also showed great improvement at all levels district wide. School discipline at the grade schools overall are up for in-school suspension and expulsion rates. The board also accepted several resignations across the district including those in the soccer program, boys basketball program, and softball program.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek believes the greatest concern right now is the district’s bond payments due to the lack in sales tax revenue in the surrounding area. “The amount of revenue we brought in from sales tax did not increase as much as the professionals the district hired originally projected. Therefore, we are $77,000 shy of paying the bond payment for the three buildings we’ve worked on. That means the money has to come out of our regular budget. The amount of our bond payment is going to be increasing every year. We’re just really watching the sales tax revenue increases at the same rate. If not, that’s the most concerning thing the board talked about tonight, long term. For the immediate year, the budget numbers came in pretty good.”



Ptacek says that the urge to buy local for people is imperative. He believes that even with the passage of Internet sales tax coming down the line from the state that local government bodies won’t be seeing any money coming to school districts or municipalities. “There’s been a slight rumor mill that the state might add in a 1% sales tax for schools to the Internet sales for counties that have passed schoolwide facilities sales tax that we passed. I don’t honestly think that’s actually going to happen. I’d love for that to happen. At this point in time, what would the state’s interest be in passing that for us to just get local money? That’s not the trend they’ve been showing. If they’re going to pass something, it’s going to be put something into their budget and not into our budget.”

Ptacek also recommended to the board to enact a new policy on how the district accepts memorials in the district. He knows this is an emotional topic and may be unpopular with people in the community, but there are residual reasons the board needs to enact a new policy for memorials. He says consistency, equity, and not creating further health hazards for youth in the district needs to be the 3 main points of consideration for the language of the policy.

Ptacek explains his views on memorials from a facilities standpoint. “When we went to do the Jacksonville Middle School project, we got a lot of questions about what we were going to do with the various tree memorials around the building. At times, I’m not the guy who’s not afraid to say the controversial statement that a lot of other people in the room are thinking. It is in my position to voice that statement. The property around each and every one of our schools is owned by the entirety of the taxpayers. When we do things that plant permanent memorials in places, we are potentially encumbering the taxpayers’ property into the future. This is in very different forms – from trees that have been asked to be planted, to gardens that are memorials. Now, the resources of taxpayers are asked to take care of those various memorials and maintain that garden or that tree.”

Ptacek says memorials for youth death are harmful to current students mental health, according to several mental health studies. Ptacek also says that memorializing past faculty and staff who have died lessens the memories and impact of other faculty and staff that worked during the same time as the memorialized staff member. In all, he believes that a reevaluation on the acceptance of memorials by the district needs to take place in order to ensure that the district is maintaining a focus on learning environment conducive to students’ success.

In other action items, the school board accepted all bids for food & milk for the upcoming school year. They accepted the paving bid for Vas Paving to resurface and to install new storm drainage at Eisenhower and JHS’s parking lots. The final bid from Vas came in almost $200,000 lower than the original half-million dollar estimate the district received prior to the end of the school year. The board decided to table an issue on purchasing middle school history text books due to more research and recommendations needing completed. The board also recommended that Ptacek reinforce the usage of the Crossroads in-school intervention option for students with discipline problems. The District 117 Board will revisit the textbook options and school discipline options for the next board meeting in July.