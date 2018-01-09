District 117 hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house for Jacksonville Middle School

After first breaking ground more than a year and a half ago, District 117 puts the final touches on Jacksonville Middle School tonight with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

Ground was initially broken at the school formerly known as Turner Junior High School on June 1st 2016. Around seven months later, in January of 2017, District 117 broke ground on the school’s new gymnasium. Now, Superintendent Steve Ptacek and the entire District 117 Board of Education will be on hand this evening to officially ring in the brand new facility.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick things off at 5 p.m. The public is then welcome to stay until around 8 p.m. for an open house, where tours of the new facility will be given.

Jacksonville Middle School is located at the same address as the former Turner Junior High, on Lincoln Avenue down the hill from Illinois College’s Bruner Fitness Center.

Tonight’s event is free and open to the public.