District 117 Schools Closed Monday, March 16th After Positive Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Sangamon County

District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek announced Saturday evening that all district schools will not be in session on Monday following the positive case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.

Ptacek said further details would be announced in the next 24 to 48 hours including on food distribution, lessons that were to be distributed on Monday and possible e-learing home options for students.

Ptacek also announced the cancellation of the remaining performances of “Cinderella” at the JHS Auditorium scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

In a recorded statement to district parents, Ptacek urged the community to stay home and avoid large social gatherings to help curb the spread of this virus.

As of Saturday evening Winchester, Pittsfield and Griggsville-Perry schools have also announced that class will not be in session on Monday.

WLDS News will update as more information becomes available on school closings and related announcements.